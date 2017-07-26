Nike Teams Up With One of Streetwear’s Most Influential Communities for New Sneakers

A group wears the The Basement x Nike Dunk Low BSMNT. Nike

Since 2013, London collective The Basement has been the UK’s go-to hub for all things sneakers and streetwear. With roots on the web, the group has since developed into a far-reaching community that’s managed to catch the attention of major brands — including Nike.

This weekend, The Basement and Nike will team up for their first-ever sneaker collaboration on the classic Dunk Low. Far from a simple run-of-the-mill color flip, the look was designed by The Basement member Daniel Pacitti, 18, and combines nine unique materials for a textured look.

The material combination — which includes 14 ounce canvas, double twill canvas, mesh, nubuck, heavyweight denim, corduroy, flat leather, tumbled leather and reflective 3M Scotchlite — was chosen to represent the diversity of youth within the group. The tonal black is then finished off with a gum rubber outsole.

“When designing the shoe, we made each panel a different material to represent the diversity within our community. When they come together, they form something more beautiful and more powerful,” Pacitti said in a press release.

100 percent of proceeds from the The Basement x Nike Dunk Low BSMNT will benefit the Youth Futures organization, a mentorship program for LondonYouth Futures organizationYouth Futures organization.

This collaboration is set to drop Saturday exclusively in London at a The Basement pop-up event. An exact address will be announced Saturday morning via The Basement’s social media.

The Basement’s Nike Dunk Low collaboration features nine different materials. Nike

All proceeds from sales of the The Basement x Nike Dunk Low BSMNT will go to the Youth Futures organization, a mentorship program from London youth. Nike

The Basement x Nike Dunk Low BSMNT Nike

An on-foot look at the The Basement x Nike Dunk Low BSMNT. Nike

The Basement x Nike Dunk Low BSMNT will release Saturday exclusively in London. Nike

