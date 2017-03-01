The 6 Best Shoes for Your Indoor Cycling Workout

People taking in a spin class. REX Shutterstock.

The days of hitting the gym to work your chest, arms or legs aren’t over, but fitness facilities today make it possible to try an array of activities to improve your fitness level. One of the more popular workouts is cycling classes, commonly referred to as spin.

Indoor cycling is great if you’re looking to tone up and improve your cardiovascular health. And the classes are popular, too — if you don’t get there early, you’re destined for a bike in the back of the room, far away from the instructor.

If spin is for you, and you want shoes that will not only perform at a high level but also look good, there are several options available. To help you with your footwear search, Footwear News selected six of the top shoes for men and women — all featuring the SPD cleat system, often used for indoor cycling — that you could purchase now.

Tiem Slipstream

Tiem hasn’t been around long, but it is already showing promise. Its lone silhouette, the Slipstream, comes in several eye-catching colorways that retail for $125. The Slipstream features a breathable mesh toe box, slip-on construction and a single-strap closure system.

Tiem Slipstream, $125; tiemathletic.com

Louis Garneau Chrome

This men’s look from Louis Garneau is sleek and stylish, pairing leather with mesh built for cycling. And the performance of the shoe is just as attractive. The seamless upper makes the style more aerodynamic and helps to eliminate painful pressure points. The outsole — made with reinforced nylon — keeps the shoe tough and light. It comes with a $99.99 retail price.

Louis Garneau Chrome, $99.99; garneau.com

Five Ten Kestrel

For men, Five Ten’s Kestrel is made to take abuse on the trails, but it boasts a cleat system that’s compatible with most indoor bikes. The low-profile shoe features a BOA closure system, breathable mesh upper and carbon-infused shank. The Kestrel retails for $180.

Five Ten Kestrel, $180; rei.com

Giro Whynd

This women’s shoe has the looks of a casual runner but is built for a hardcore spin class. The shoe features a laced closure system accompanied by a wide strap to make sure your feet are in place while you pedal away. You could buy these today for $99.99.

Giro Whynd, $99.99; dickssportinggoods.com

Sidi Dominator 5 Silver Mamba MTB

This women’s-specific shoe is designed for the devoted cyclist, featuring a narrow heel cup made with a female foot in mind, and a low profile Soft Instep closure system for a secure fit. The shoe retails for $239.99.

Sidi Dominator 5 Silver Mamba MTB, $239.99; spinning.com

Pearl Izumi Road Race IV

This men’s look from Pearl Izumi is constructed with a seamless upper, Boa closure system, and power plates with Direct-Vent technology for cooling and drainage. The SPD-compatible shoe retails for $150.

Pearl Izumi Road Race IV, $150; rei.com