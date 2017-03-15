Teyana Taylor Channels the ’80s in Sporty New Reebok Campaign

Teyana Taylor for Reebok. Reebok

Teyana Taylor is recalling the ’80s in a new campaign for Reebok’s just-released Freestyle “Color Bomb” pack.

The GOOD Music recording artist and star of Kanye West’s “Fade” music video was tapped as the face of the Reebok Freestyle in January. Now, she’s showing fans how to style the latest looks from the Reebok Classic division.

Teyana Taylor channels the ’80s in Reebok’s new Freestyle campaign. Reebok

Reebok is currently celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Freestyle, which made its debut in 1982 during the aerobics boom and is notable for being one of the first sneakers marketed exclusively to women. Today, it’s a popular retro high-top that’s more common in the streets than the gym.

The Freestyle “Color Bomb” pack is comprised of two tonal colorways in “Pink Craze” (worn by Taylor) and “Mineral Mist.” Each style uses a leather upper with a soft terry cloth liner while an EVA midsole provides cushion.

Both looks in this group are available now from reebok.com and select retailers for $74.99 each.

Reebok Freestyle Hi Color Bomb “Pink Craze,” $74.99; reebok.com

Reebok Freestyle Hi Color Bomb “Mineral Mist,” $74.99; reebok.com

Reebok Freestyle “Color Bomb” pack. Reebok

Reebok Freestyle “Mineral Mist” from the “Color Bomb” pack. Reebok

Reebok Freestyle “Pink Craze” from the “Color Bomb” pack. Reebok

Teyana Taylor. Reebok

Teyana Taylor in the Reebok Freestyle “Pink Craze.” Reebok

Want more?

New Reebok Ambassador Teyana Taylor Says She’s Intimidated By the Gym

Teyana Taylor’s Reebok Sneaker Is Sold Out

Reebok’s First Campaign Images of New Ambassador Teyana Taylor Are Pretty Racy