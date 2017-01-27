New Reebok Ambassador Teyana Taylor Says She’s Intimidated By the Gym

Teyana Taylor wearing the Reebok Classic Freestyle Hi sneaker. Courtesy of Reebok

Many people first heard about Teyana Taylor when she appeared in Kanye West’s “Fade” music video last year.

She garnered plenty of attention for her fit physique and killer dance moves, prompting some to wonder what exactly she does to stay in such good shape. In a new interview with Self, Taylor says that she’s just as intimidated by the gym as some people are by learning to dance.

“The same thing people feel about dancing being intimidating is the same thing I feel when I see people in the gym doing all these fancy tricks,” she said. “You make it look so easy, and I can barely do one.”

In her new gig with Reebok, Taylor will be promoting the rerelease of the brand’s Classic Freestyle Hi, the first fitness sneaker specifically designed for women. Luckily for Taylor, the shoes work just as well for dancing as they do for the gym.

Todd Krinsky, Reebok’s global vice president of Reebok Classic and entertainment, says Taylor “stands uniquely at the intersection of fashion, music and fitness, which are the core tenets of Reebok Classic.”

Taylor is also set to share her toning moves in a new dance workout program called Fade 2 Fit, launching in February. In addition to the 90-day program, Taylor will be adding additional workouts and even content from celebrities and famous trainers in the coming months. “I think dance is just fitness, and that’s the reality of it,” she said.

