Two Iconic Brands Partner For a Collection of Outdoor-Inspired Sandals

Hudson's Bay x Teva limited-edition sandal collection. Courtesy of brand.

Canadian retailer Hudson’s Bay and American lifestyle brand Teva, are partnering for today’s launch of a series of limited-edition men’s and women’s sandals featuring the store’s iconic Point Blanket colorful stripes.

Inspired by the adventurous roots of both brands, the pattern will appear on the webbing straps of Teva’s Original Universal and Flip styles. The sandals retail for $55-$75 and are available on Teva.com and Thebay.com.

Teva Flip sandal from the Hudson’s Bay x Teva collection. Courtesy of brand.

“Hudson’s Bay is excited to partner with Teva for this fun collaboration, as we both share an adventurous spirit,” said Hilary Kelley, VP, design, HBC Collections, Hudson’s Bay. “Whether you’re on a great escape in the wilderness, or trekking through the city, these sandals are the perfect pair of shoes to get outside and explore.”

Added Maggie Winkel, general manger, Teva, “This first-ever Hudson’s Bay x Teva collaboration brings to life a unique sense of exploration and independent spirit that sits at the core of both iconic brands. There is not short supply of heritage between both brands, which makes this collaboration special and unique for our fans.”

This is not the first time the retailer has worked with fashion brands to show off its stripes. Lacoste, Smythe, Gloverall, Herschel Supply and Erdem, have partnered with Hudson’s Bay.

Hudson’s Bay Company, incorporated in 1670, is North America’s oldest company, currently operating 90 full-lline locations in addition to a website.

The collection will also be available for sale in Europe later this month.

Want More?

Top Shoe Collaborations at London Fashion Week

Chanel Iman’s Favorite Teva Sandal Styles That Are Perfect for Music Festival Season

Teva Teamed Up With a Hip San Francisco Designer to Create This Men’s Sandal