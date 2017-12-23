Teva’s Comfy New Ember Moc Shoe Is ‘Part Sneaker, Part Sleeping Bag’

Active lifestyle brand Teva may be best known for its warm weather sandals and hiking shoes, but the brand also has winter-ready sneaker that’s essentially a cozy sleeping bag for your foot.

The Teva Ember Moc is available now in unisex sizes in a variety of colorways. The warm slip-on style features a quilted upper in durable ripstop, a protective toe overlay and a collapsable heel. Cushioning comes in the form of an EVA foam midsole, which each colorway is finished off with a gum outsole.

Teva describes the design as part sneaker, part sleeping bag and says it was the result of a camping trip among designers. on the California coast.

Teva Ember Moc design process. Teva

“We started riffing off this idea of a shoe that would be easy to get on and off,” said Cori Steele, senior footwear designer at Teva. “We wanted to create an outdoor-inspired leisure shoe, something universal and easy to wear for people who are camping or traveling on airplanes.”

Durable enough to take on the outdoors with ease yet comfortable enough to just wear around the house, the Teva Ember Moc takes slip-on footwear to new heights.

The Ember Moc is available in men’s and women’s sizes now for $70 from teva.com.

