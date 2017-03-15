Teva Teamed With a Hip San Francisco Designer to Create This Men’s Sandal

Teva x Benny Gold collab sandal for spring '17. Courtesy of brands

For the latest installment of its ongoing Artist Series, Teva has tapped into the streetwear market.

Today, the sandal brand, a division of Goleta, Calif.-based Deckers Brands, released a new limited-edition men’s sandal that was created in partnership with San Francisco designer Benny Gold.

Their joint creation reimagines Teva’s Original Universal sandal, this time with a unique webbing print inspired by Gold’s own paper airplane logo (a symbol intended to represent perpetual youth and the desire to keep moving).

Other elements include an EVA foam midsole, durable outsole and veg-tanned leather footbed that has been stamped with the Benny Gold name.

Teva x Benny Gold sandal and Benny Gold’s Logo Grey socks. Courtesy of brands

For Gold, who started out as a graphic designer before launching his streetwear brand, the connection to Teva came naturally. “When I was in high school, one of my first jobs was at a shoe store where I sold a lot of Teva sandals,” Gold said in a release. “I’ve always had a soft spot in my heart for Teva, so when they approached me about partnering with them to design a limited-edition sandal, it felt like everything came full circle from my childhood.”

Designer Benny Gold Courtesy of Teva

Gold is just the latest contributor to Teva’s Artist Series, which aims to celebrate creative expression. Past partners have included graphic designer Emily Hoy and textile artist Leah Duncan, and designers Steven Harrington and Justin Krietemeyer.

As part of the initiative, Teva commits to helping to foster the next generation of artists. For the Benny Gold collab, the partners will donate 10 percent of the retail price from each pair sold to the nonprofit P.S. Arts.

The Teva x Benny Gold sandal is available now for $60 at Teva.com and Huckberry.com. And for a limited time, Huckberry will also be offering a T-shirt, print and two sock styles featuring the exclusive pattern.

Teva x Benny Gold men’s sandal, $60; Teva.com

Teva x Benny Gold men’s sandal, $60; Teva.com

Want More?

Kolor’s Fall 2017 Teva-Style Sandals Feature Patchwork Fur and Suede

A Look at Teva’s New Hiking Boots and More With Outdoor Brand Ahnu

Teva To Revive Popular ’90s Sandal Style

FN Exclusive: Jhené Aiko & Teva Team Up For New Collection