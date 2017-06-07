Reports: Teenager Killed Over Air Jordan Sneakers After Online Meet Up Gone Wrong

The Kaws x Air Jordan 4. Stadium Goods

An 17-year-old has been killed after a supposed sneaker sale gone wrong in Detroit.

According to The Associated Press, the 17-year-old victim and another 21-year-old drove to meet up with a two men to buy Air Jordan sneakers on Tuesday after arranging a deal online.

AP said that that the teen and 21-year-old picked up a third man and were driving to another location when a fight occurred in the vehicle about 2 p.m.

According to AP, the teen driver was shot in the head and chest and the 21-year-old passenger was wounded. The wire said the third man ran away after the incident, which reportedly occurred outside a high school on the West Side of the city.

Incidents of sneaker-related violence have been reported in the news since the 1980s. In April, a Massachusetts teenager was indicted on a number of charges after allegedly robbing a women during a sneaker deal. And in March, shoppers in New York City were reportedly robbed in broad daylight after the release of the “Zebra” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2.

