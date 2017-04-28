Teenager Faces Charges After Setting Up Sneaker Robbery on Facebook

Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam." Nike

A Massachusetts teenager was indicted on multiple charges Thursday after allegedly robbing a woman during a sneaker exchange.

According to the Wilmington Patch, 18-year-old Yvens Jean of Wilmington, Mass., is accused of robbing a woman in December following the release of the Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam.”

Police say that Jean met his victim, a 26-year-old woman, on a sneaker-centric Facebook group. The two reportedly came to terms on a deal for the limited-edition “Space Jam” shoes, with Jean agreeing to purchase the pair for $229.

When the woman showed up to sell the rare Jordans, Jean allegedly pistol-whipped her and stole the shoes, along with her laptop and phone. It was this same laptop that police used to track Jean down, after discovering that he had used a high school ID to pawn the computer.

But that’s not all. Jean faces additional charges for another sneaker-related robbery that occurred in February, when he allegedly robbed a victim at gunpoint.

Jean has pled not guilty to a litany of charges, including firearm-armed robbery, firearmed kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The teen will be arraigned on May 1.

