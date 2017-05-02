Teacher’s Touching Reaction to Sneaker Gift From Students Is Going Viral

A teacher reacts after receiving Air Jordan sneakers from his students. Instagram: @jonathan_shields_13

Although the clip you’re about to see isn’t the first sneaker-gift reaction to go viral, it’s a strong contender for the most heartwarming.

On Sunday, Instagram user @jonathan_shields_13 shared a video of a Bible teacher opening a gift he received from his students.

“On Wednesday, April 26th, my class got the opportunity to gift something special to our Bible teacher,” the user wrote. “His reaction made it worth it a million times over.”

In the video, the unnamed teacher is seen unwrapping a box. “There’s no way,” he says, after discovering an Air Jordan shoebox beneath the paper.

The rest of the clip speaks for itself, as the teacher is literally at a loss for words after unboxing the Air Jordan XXXI Low sneakers.

As of 3 p.m. ET, the video has racked up more than 90,000 views.

