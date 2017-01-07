You Can Now Wear Denver Broncos Star T.J. Ward’s Shiny Grill on Your Socks

Denver Broncos star T.J. Ward's Legends Lifestyle 50 for 50 Football Collection socks features his grill; $20 a pair; Legendsocks.com. Courtesy of Legends.

“Boss Up” for a good cause and a striking style statement by Denver Broncos athlete T.J. Ward.

The 2016 Super Bowl champ designed three new socks for L.A.-based lifestyle brand Legends’ 50 for 50 Football Collection, which debuted Wednesday and supports the Liver Disease and Transplant Center at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.

Ward’s original creations showcase his gold mouth grill accessory embellished with”Boss Ward” in diamonds in one pair, as well as an illustrated pair stamped with a Warner Bros.-inspired logo that reads “Ward Boys,” and the third pair incorporates his image in uniform on the field.

#NoLimit #Soldier #bossup A photo posted by TJ Ward (@bossward43) on Nov 12, 2016 at 12:44pm PST

He joins fellow Super Bowl winners Keyshawn Johnson (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Reggie White (Green Bay Packers), and other active and former pro football players — 50 in total — on the limited-edition performance sock range. The socks retail for $20 online and feature unisex styles designed by the athletes. A portion of the proceeds from each pair will benefit the medical center.

Denver Broncos star T.J. Ward’s Legends Lifestyle 50 for 50 Football Collection socks; $20 a pair; Legendsocks.com. Courtesy of Legends.

The brand’s new collection is inspired by New York Jets alum (2004-2008) Eric Barton, whose team number was 50, after he successfully underwent a liver transplant last year. Barton credits Cedars-Sinai for helping him regain his health, and it’s also an opportunity for him to help others who are ailing, he said in a statement.

“I thought I was going to die, but thanks to the team at Cedars-Sinai, I came out of this horrible experience with a lot of joy and renewed determination,” Barton said. “I saw first-hand the effects of liver disease, not only through my multi-year struggle, but from also meeting fellow patients in the hospital.”

Former New York Jet Eric Barton’s Legends Lifestyle 50 for 50 Football Collection socks; $20 a pair; Legendsocks.com. Courtesy of Legends.

Barton added that the outpouring of support from NFL stars meant a lot to him, including Ward, who was the first in line to join the project.

“It says a lot about his character that he stepped up right away to contribute to this collaboration,” Barton said. “This project is giving me a renewed purpose in life, and I am grateful to all the players who are offering their time and celebrity to help a cause that’s near and dear to my heart.”