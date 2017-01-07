You Can Now Wear Denver Broncos Star T.J. Ward’s Shiny Grill on Your Socks

“Boss Up” for a good cause and a striking style statement by Denver Broncos athlete T.J. Ward.
The 2016 Super Bowl champ designed three new socks for L.A.-based lifestyle brand Legends’ 50 for 50 Football Collection, which debuted Wednesday and supports the Liver Disease and Transplant Center at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.
Ward’s original creations showcase his gold mouth grill accessory embellished with”Boss Ward” in diamonds in one pair, as well as an illustrated pair stamped with a Warner Bros.-inspired logo that reads “Ward Boys,” and the third pair incorporates his image in uniform on the field.
He joins fellow Super Bowl winners Keyshawn Johnson (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Reggie White (Green Bay Packers), and other active and former pro football players — 50 in total — on the limited-edition performance sock range. The socks retail for $20 online and feature unisex styles designed by the athletes. A portion of the proceeds from each pair will benefit the medical center.
The brand’s new collection is inspired by New York Jets alum (2004-2008) Eric Barton, whose team number was 50, after he successfully underwent a liver transplant last year. Barton credits Cedars-Sinai for helping him regain his health, and it’s also an opportunity for him to help others who are ailing, he said in a statement.
“I thought I was going to die, but thanks to the team at Cedars-Sinai, I came out of this horrible experience with a lot of joy and renewed determination,” Barton said. “I saw first-hand the effects of liver disease, not only through my multi-year struggle, but from also meeting fellow patients in the hospital.”
Barton added that the outpouring of support from NFL stars meant a lot to him, including Ward, who was the first in line to join the project.
“It says a lot about his character that he stepped up right away to contribute to this collaboration,” Barton said. “This project is giving me a renewed purpose in life, and I am grateful to all the players who are offering their time and celebrity to help a cause that’s near and dear to my heart.”