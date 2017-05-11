This Chef Is Making Sushi That Looks Just Like Sneaker Favorites

The Adidas Originals "OG" NMD R1. Courtesy of brand

This sushi chef is taking the term sneakerhead to a whole new level.

Yujia Hu is a Chinese-born chef living in Milan, where he works as the sushi chef at his parents’ restaurant. According to his bio on his website, he attended an arts school but left to work in the family restaurant. He continued to be inspired by the arts scene present in Milan and eventually began to use his sushi skills to created likenesses of NBA stars out of sushi. Now, he’s been recreated sneaker favorites, such as the NMD, Yeezy, Nike Kyrie and more — all out of rice, seaweed and raw fish.

On his website he also sells prints of the shoes, so even if you can’t see one of his creations in person, you can at least see it on your wall.

[h/t Sports Illustrated]