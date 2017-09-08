Supreme’s New Limited-Edition Nikes Are Rereleasing — Here’s How to Get Them

Supreme x Nike SB Air Force 2 group Supreme

New York-based streetwear band Supreme yesterday released its latest Nike collaboration in the form of four custom Air Force 2 colorways.

The collaboration sees the retro ’80s basketball sneaker adopt premium materials such as premium perforated leather and patent leather. The Supreme x Nike Air Force 2 is offered in four styles — brown, orange, teal and yellow — and includes custom branding at the eyelets, heel, insole and tongue.

The hoops shoe-turned-skate sneaker, which retails for $98, sold out online within minutes of its release yesterday, but there will be another chance for fans to pick up this collaboration soon.

Supreme x Nike Air Force 2 brown Nike

Images from Nike’s e-commerce site indicate that all four makeups of the sneakers will be launched online soon, presumably via the brand’s NikeLab channel. An exact release date has not yet been confirmed, but this is good news for anyone who missed out on the initial drop. Keep an eye on nike.com/snkrs for more details and check back with FN for updates on this drop.

For readers who just can’t wait to get their hands on this style, the collaboration is available now from eBay with prices starting at $150.

Supreme x Nike Air Force 2, from $150; ebay.com

Supreme x Nike Air Force 2 yellow Nike

Supreme x Nike Air Force 2 orange Nike

Supreme x Nike Air Force 2 teal Nike

Supreme x Nike Air Force 2 brown top Nike

Supreme x Nike Air Force 2 brown heel Nike

Supreme x Nike Air Force 2 yellow top Nike

Supreme x Nike Air Force 2 yellow heel Nike

Supreme x Nike Air Force 2 orange top Nike

Supreme x Nike Air Force 2 orange heel Nike

Supreme x Nike Air Force 2 teal top Nike

Supreme x Nike Air Force 2 teal heel Nike

