Supreme and Vans Are Releasing a Surprise Sneaker Collection Today

Supreme x Vans Slip-On Supreme

It’s been a few months since Supreme and Vans last teamed up, but the streetwear and skateboarding specialists are back at it today with a collaboration that arrives with little warning.

Instead of giving its fans a heads up via email as it often does, Supreme skipped the formal announcement and went straight to Instagram to unveil the Slip-On sneakers, which come in three different styles.

The canvas Slip-On kicks feature vulcanized rubber midsoles, waffle outsoles and leather liners — suitable for both skateboarding and making street style statements. They will release in black, blue and white colorways, with the white makeup using Vans’ iconic checkerboard print.

But the standout trait on this limited-edition range is the sneaker’s repeating “666” oval graphic, which was featured prominently in Supreme’s spring/summer ’17 collection on jackets, T-shirts and accessories.

All three Supreme x Vans Slip-On styles retail for $88 apiece and will be available from supremenewyork.com today at 11 a.m. ET, but they likely won’t last long.

Supreme®/Vans® 666 Slip-On. 06/15/2017 A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

