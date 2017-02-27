The Latest Supreme x Vans Collaboration Is Arriving Soon

Heel detail on the Supreme x Vans Sk8-Mid Pro. Courtesy of Supreme

The latest collaboration from Supreme and Vans is almost here.

The two brands, which have an ongoing collaboration, are set to release a spring ’17 style this week. The Supreme x Vans Sk8-Mid Pro comes in four colors of suede and velvet leopard on the upper. The shoes are offered in black, blue, pink and yellow, and also feature an embroidered Supreme logo on the heel, leather lining and Vans’ signature vulcanized outsole.

Supreme x Vans Sk8-Mid Pro in black and leopard. Courtesy of Supreme

Supreme x Vans Sk8-Mid Pro in pink and leopard. Courtesy of Supreme

The style will be available in-store in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris and online on Thursday, and it will drop in Japan on Saturday.

Supreme x Vans Sk8-Mid Pro in blue and leopard. Courtesy of Supreme

Supreme x Vans Sk8-Mid Pro in yellow and leopard. Courtesy of Supreme

Last fall, Supreme and Vans released pairs that combined Vans’ signature checkerboard print with Supreme’s logo.

