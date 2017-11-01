Supreme and Timberland Give the 6-Inch Workboot a Patriotic Limited-Edition Makeover

Supreme x Timberland 6-Inch Boot Instagram

It looks like Supreme and Timberland could be getting quite patriotic for an upcoming footwear collaboration.

Images recently surfaced on social media of two styles of Timberland’s iconic 6-inch boots paired with an equally iconic motif: the American flag.

The colorways previewed include the model’s classic “Wheat” base with a wavy red stripes and a blue star pattern, while white contrast stitching completes the U.S.-inspired makeup. Meanwhile, the black variation goes a more subtle two-tone route.

Supreme x Timberland Images Surface Of What Could Be This Years Collab Featuring A Black & Wheat Boot With Flag Graphic. Will Update Asap pic.twitter.com/CDKxP74WaT — J (@DropsByJay) October 30, 2017

There are no confirmed release details for these, but Supreme is releasing its fall/winter ’17 collections now, so the collaboration could plausibly be released in the coming weeks.

This wouldn’t be the first time Supreme has used an American flag-inspired graphic. Its fall/winter ’14 collection included the brand’s signature Box Logo Hooded Sweatshirt with a similar pattern (pictured below).

Most recently, Supreme teamed up with Nike for their second sneaker collaboration of the season. After bringing back the Air Force 2 in September, the brands finished off the month of October by delivering a colorful rendition of the late-’90s Air Humara trail sneaker alongside a collection of matching hats, jackets and pants.

Check back soon for updates on this and all of Supreme’s upcoming footwear collaborations.

