Supreme and Timberland Give the 6-Inch Workboot a Patriotic Limited-Edition Makeover

It looks like Supreme and Timberland could be getting quite patriotic for an upcoming footwear collaboration.
Images recently surfaced on social media of two styles of Timberland’s iconic 6-inch boots paired with an equally iconic motif: the American flag.
The colorways previewed include the model’s classic “Wheat” base with a wavy red stripes and a blue star pattern, while white contrast stitching completes the U.S.-inspired makeup. Meanwhile, the black variation goes a more subtle two-tone route.
There are no confirmed release details for these, but Supreme is releasing its fall/winter ’17 collections now, so the collaboration could plausibly be released in the coming weeks.
This wouldn’t be the first time Supreme has used an American flag-inspired graphic. Its fall/winter ’14 collection included the brand’s signature Box Logo Hooded Sweatshirt with a similar pattern (pictured below).
Most recently, Supreme teamed up with Nike for their second sneaker collaboration of the season. After bringing back the Air Force 2 in September, the brands finished off the month of October by delivering a colorful rendition of the late-’90s Air Humara trail sneaker alongside a collection of matching hats, jackets and pants.
Check back soon for updates on this and all of Supreme’s upcoming footwear collaborations.
