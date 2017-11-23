TBT: A History of Supreme’s Timberland 6-Inch Premium Work Boot Collaborations

Supreme x Comme des Garçons Shirt x Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot. Supreme

On Black Friday, Supreme and Timberland will continue their decade-plus partnership with a patriotic “Stars and Stripes” take on the outdoor specialist’s 6-Inch Premium Waterproof work boot. And although the two entities have been collaborating since fall 2006, they’ve only worked on the aforementioned work boot a handful of times.

Until 2013, the brand’s collaborations consisted of the Euro Hiker, Field Boot and Waterproof Chukka models. But for holiday ’13, Supreme introduced its first take on the streetwear staple boots, covering the shoe’s nubuck side panels in an embossed snake pattern with two colorways in black and wheat — a trend that continues today.

Supreme x Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot “Snake” in wheat. Supreme

Supreme x Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot “Snake” in wheat (2013). Supreme

Supreme x Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot “Snake” in black. Supreme

Supreme x Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot “Snake” in black (2013). Supreme

After taking a season off in 2014 in favor of a Horween leather Field Boot, the 6-Inch work boot returned to Supreme’s lineup in November 2015 as part of a collection with Comme des Garçons Shirt. This three-way collaboration covered the boot’s side panel in an embossed polka dot pattern and added a printed logo to the heel of the padded leather collar. Like the 2013 version, this style was offered solely in black and wheat colorways.

Supreme x Comme des Garçons Shirt x Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot in wheat. Supreme

The heel of the Supreme x Comme des Garçons Shirt x Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot in wheat. Supreme

Supreme x Comme des Garçons Shirt x Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot in black. Supreme

The heel of the Supreme x Comme des Garçons Shirt x Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot in black. Supreme

In 2016, Supreme chose to work on the Field Boot again, but this year’s fall collection sees the return of the fan-favorite 6-inch boot in with a bold American flag graphic printed across the upper of the entire shoe. The all-over styling is a first for the collaboration, which previously reserved its patterns for the upper side panel. The “Stars and Stripes” style will be offered in black and wheat colors with a release on Friday at the brand’s in-store locations and online from supremenewyork.com.

Supreme x Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot “USA” in wheat. Supreme

Supreme x Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot “USA” in wheat (heel). Supreme

Supreme x Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot “USA” in wheat (top). Supreme

Supreme x Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot “USA” in black. Supreme

Supreme x Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot “USA” in black (heel). Supreme

Want more?

Jay-Z Steps Out in Sold-Out Supreme x Nike Sneakers for Date Night With Beyoncé

Supreme Collabs With Controversial Artist for Limited-Edition Vans Shoes Dropping Tomorrow

Supreme’s Brand-New Brooklyn Location Has a Huge Skateboard Bowl Inside