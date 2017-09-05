Supreme and Nike Revitalize a Rarely Seen Shoe With Four Limited-Edition Drops This Week

Supreme x Nike SB Air Force 2 detail Supreme

Supreme and Nike’s collaborations are varied, but can generally be grouped into two different categories: classic athletic and skate sneakers and more obscure, lesser-known models. The pair’s latest offering leans toward the latter, making use of a retro Nike silhouette which is rarely seen yet rich with history.

The Supreme x Nike Air Force 2 reinvents the Air Force 1’s sequel with a range of mid-top styles including three colorful iterations in blue, orange and yellow and a fourth brown makeup.

Supreme x Nike SB Air Force 2 group Supreme

According to Supreme, the collaborative shoes feature a premium leather upper with perforated patent leather quarter panels. Supreme-branded eyelets and “World Famous” heel counters add a customized touch, while co-branding appears on the insole, tongue, and the retro-inspired orange hangtags.

This collaboration arrives Thursday at Supreme’s Los Angeles, New York City, London and Paris locations and on supremenewyork.com. A Japan launch will follow on Saturday. Each Air Force 2 style is priced at $98 each.

Supreme x Nike SB Air Force 2 on-foot Supreme

Supreme x Nike SB Air Force 2 Supreme

Supreme x Nike SB Air Force 2 heel Supreme

Supreme x Nike SB Air Force 2 blue Supreme

Supreme x Nike SB Air Force 2 orange Supreme

Supreme x Nike SB Air Force 2 yellow Supreme

Supreme x Nike SB Air Force 2 brown Supreme

Want more?

Supreme Is Releasing Three Limited-Edition Dr. Martens Styles This Week — Here’s How to Get Them

This Is How Lady Gaga Styles the Supreme x Louis Vuitton Collab

From Supreme to Timberland, All the Shoe Brands Comme des Garçons Has Collaborated With