Supreme and Nike Pay Homage to the ’90s With Colorful Collab Dropping Soon

Supreme x Nike Air Humara '17 Nike

It’s been only a little over a month since Supreme’s last sneaker collaboration with Nike, but it looks like the streetwear and athletic specialists could be joining forces again for fall/winter ’17 in the very near future.

Newly surfaced images provide an official look at Supreme’s upcoming Nike Air Humara ’17 sneaker design. And in addition to a revamped version of the cult classic ’90s kicks, Supreme and Nike are set to deliver a range of matching tracksuits.

This collection dials up its ’90s inspiration with colorful takes on the retro sneaker, which would have looked right at home alongside the sportswear that dominated the decade’s street style.

Supreme x Nike Air Humara ’17 black. Nike

Here, the Air Humara, which debuted in 1998, receives three eye-catching neon styles in blue, green and magenta alongside a menacing all-black makeup. Each sneaker features mixed-material uppers blending leather and mesh with a bevy of reflective details throughout.

As if the sneakers weren’t already enough cause for commotion, Supreme and Nike will also deliver four matching tracksuits and hats to complete the collection. Each track jacket and bottom features co-branding and reflective details.

Although no official release details have been announced, rumored price points have circulated on social media. The Air Humara sneakers will reportedly cost $170, while the jacket is said to retail for $130, the pants are expected to be $90, and the hat is rumored at $44.

Supreme x Nike Air Humara ’17 green. Nike

Supreme x Nike Air Humara ’17 blue. Nike

Supreme x Nike Air Humara ’17 magenta. Nike

Supreme x Nike track jacket black reflective details. Nike

Supreme x Nike track jacket green. Nike

Supreme x Nike track jacket blue. Nike

Supreme x Nike track jacket magenta. Nike

Supreme x Nike track pants black. Nike

Supreme x Nike track pants green. Nike

Supreme x Nike track pants blue. Nike

Supreme x Nike track pants magenta. Nike

