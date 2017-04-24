Supreme Is Releasing Its Latest Nikes on April 27, but They Won’t Be Easy to Get

The full Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempo collection. Supreme

Supreme’s upcoming Nike Air More Uptempo collaboration has been in the works for months, and now the three-sneaker set is finally ready to be released.

Using one of Nike’s boldest ’90s basketball kicks as its canvas, Supreme has revamped the Air More Uptempo’s traditional “AIR” branding with — what else? — “SUPREME” branding that wraps from the outer to the inner panel of the shoe.

The Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempo in red/white. Supreme

As FN reported in February, this collection will feature three styles: red/white, black and metallic gold. The red/white makeup boasts Supreme’s signature shades and is also reminiscent of the Chicago Bulls colors worn by former NBA player Scottie Pippen, who helped make this pair famous in the ’90s.

Elsewhere in the collection, a black style pays homage to an original Air More Uptempo colorway, while the metallic gold look is uncharted territory for the classic hoops sneaker.

The reflective details on the Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempo. Supreme

The red/white and black sneakers in this limited-edition range feature nubuck uppers with custom leather Supreme branding and reflective piping, while the gold style features an all-leather upper. Mesh tongues offer ventilation, while elastic straps add extra support and a full-length Air unit cushions the ride.

Each colorway was produced exclusively for Supreme and will launch online Thursday from supremenewyork.com in the U.S. and Europe. Note that there will be no in-store release at the New York City and Los Angeles locations.

For shoppers in Japan, the collab drops in-store and online on Saturday.

Based on previous collaborations, it’s also possible that the sneakers will see an eventual release via NikeLab, although that has not yet been confirmed.

A top-down look at the Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempo. Supreme

The Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempo. Supreme

The Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempo in black. Supreme

This Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempo features a leather upper. Supreme

The Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempo in gold. Supreme

This Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempo features a nubuck upper with leather branding. Supreme

An on-foot look at the Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempo. Supreme

