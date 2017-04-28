Nike Is Releasing the Supreme x Air More Uptempo Collection on April 29

The full Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempo collection. Nike

Supreme dropped its latest limited-edition Nike sneaker collab yesterday, and as expected, the shoes sold out just seconds after they appeared. But before readers venture to the aftermarket to pick up a pair, you should know that there will be one last chance to get the kicks at retail.

The entire Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempo collection is launching via NikeLab tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET. Varsity red, gold and black styles will be available for $190 apiece.

The Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempo in varsity red. Nike

Supreme’s take on the classic mid-’90s basketball shoe replaces the traditional “AIR” overlay branding with bold “SUPREME” lettering that wraps from the inside to the outside.

The varsity red and black styles make use of nubuck uppers with leather details, while the gold makeup is an all-leather affair. Each look includes reflective piping and dual-branded insoles.

The Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempo in gold. Nike

According to Nike, the varsity red and gold colorways were custom made by Supreme, while the black iteration is a nod to the Air More Uptempo’s definitive original colorway.

The Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempo in black. Nike

This group will be available tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET via this link, but don’t expect them to last long.

Next month, Supreme and Nike are set to release an Air Force 1 low collab with Comme des Garçons.

