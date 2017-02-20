Everything We Know About Supreme’s Nike Air More Uptempo Collaboration

The gold Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempo worn by Derrick Jones Jr. during the 2017 NBA dunk contest. NBA

Streetwear pioneers Supreme are collaborating with Nike on one of the athletic giant’s classic basketball shoes from the ’90s, but there’s yet to be any confirmation from either brand.

Despite the lack of an official announcement, the Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempo took center stage Saturday when a metallic gold colorway was worn by Phoenix Suns baller Derrick Jones Jr. during the 2017 NBA Dunk Contest.

In addition to Jones Jr.’s gold pair, another colorway was revealed Saturday courtesy of Vlone founder A$AP Bari. The designer shared a red and white look, thanking both Nike and Supreme in an Instagram caption.

The red/white Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempo shared by A$AP Bari on Instagram. Instagram

Prior to NBA All-Star Weekend, a black colorway with reflective details also made the rounds on social media. Traditionally, Supreme’s Nike collaborations include at least three colorways, so it’s safe to assume that the metallic gold, red and white, and black styles will all be releasing.

The Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempo sees the boldly branded 1996 hoops sneaker made famous by Scottie Pippen forgo its usual “AIR” script for the word “SUPREME,” which wraps across the medial and lateral side of each shoe.

There are no confirmed release details for this collaboration. However, Supreme began releasing its spring/summer 2017 collection Thursday so an announcement is expected soon.

