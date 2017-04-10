Supreme and Comme des Garçons Are Releasing Limited-Edition Nikes

Supreme's Nike Air Force 1 collaboration with Comme des Garçons Shirt. Supreme

Just a week removed from collaborating with Dr. Martens, Supreme is making footwear headlines again with the unveiling of its new collaboration with Comme des Garçons Shirt and Nike.

Although the New York-based streetwear brand is often liberal with its color selections, the Supreme x Comme des Garçons Shirt x Nike Air Force 1 Low is one of its more subdued offerings. There are no flashy colors here, but the repeating print found toward the heel is eye-catching to say the least.

The canvas for this shoe is the timeless all-white Air Force 1 Low, which is a global street-style staple. It’s adorned with Supreme and Comme des Garçons Shirt branding beneath its Swoosh, while the aforementioned graphic appears at the back of the shoe.

The graphic, dubbed “Eyes,” also appears on collaborative items including a three-button suit, short-sleeve rayon shirts, coin pouches and wallets.

Coin pouches and wallets from the Supreme x Comme des Garçons Shirt collection. Supreme

This collection will see a staggered rollout, beginning first with the apparel and accessories, which will launch Thursday from supremenewyork.com and the brand’s New York, Los Angeles, London and Paris doors, followed by a drop in Japan on Saturday. The range will also be available from Dover Street Market’s New York, London, Ginza, Singapore and Beijing Market locations.

Meanwhile, the Supreme x Comme des Garçons Shirt x Nike Air Force 1 Low is set to release in May.

In related news, Supreme is also expected to release a Nike Air More Uptempo collaboration as part of its spring/summer ’17 collection.

Short-sleeve rayon shirts from Supreme x Comme des Garçons Shirt. Supreme

3-button suit from Supreme x Comme des Garçons Shirt. Supreme

