Here’s When Supreme and Comme des Garçons’ Limited-Edition Nike Sneakers Come Out

The Supreme x Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Force 1 Low. Supreme

First revealed in April, Supreme and Comme des Garçons’ three-way collaboration on the Nike Air Force 1 Low is set to release Thursday.

The shoes bring together the design ethos of Supreme and Comme des Garçons SHIRT for a simple yet eye-catching — literally — take on the iconic Nike Air Force 1 in white leather.

The heel of the Supreme x Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Force 1 Low. Supreme

Here, the staple all-white look gets covered in screen-printed black graphics featuring a repeating pattern of eyes. The shoes are cushioned with a full-length Nike Air unit and finished off with a rubber outsole.

As is often the case with Supreme’s Nike collaborations, these sneakers will not be available from the brand’s U.S. and Europe stores and will instead be offered exclusively online on May 18. In Japan, an in-store and online drop will take place Saturday.

A top-down look at the Supreme x Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Force 1 Low. Supreme

The Air Force 1 Low is Supreme’s second Nike collaboration from the streetwear brand’s spring/summer collection. In April, it released the Air More Uptempo ’90s basketball shoe in three limited-edition styles.

Want more?

Nike Is Releasing the Supreme x Air More Uptempo Collection on April 29

Supreme and Dr. Martens Are Releasing a Surprise Collection on April 6

Louis Vuitton x Supreme Slippers, Calzedonia Sneaker Tights and More News From Paris