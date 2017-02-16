Supra Launches First Skytop Sneaker Since 2013

Skate brand Supra is expanding its popular Skytop franchise for the first time since 2013 with today’s launch of the Skytop V, the next iteration of the iconic pro-model series developed by skate team rider Chad Muska.
According to the company, the unisex style combines the technical capabilities of a skate shoe with the comfort of a running style. “Our Supra franchise has been an innovative and collaborative partnership with skate legend and icon Chad Muska,” said Supra brand President Cape Capener.
The Skytop V has a completely skateable midtop design, constructed with a four-part, rubber-encased, full-length EVA midsole for comfort and a TUF sandwich mesh vamp for increased durability and breathability. It also features a used toe wrap for added stability, multipiece rubber tread pattern for grip and a cement cup sole construction for improved flex, shock absorption and durability. In addition, it incorporates a neoprene and Lycra-based bootie for easy access and strong ankle support.
“I really wanted to push the envelope on what’s considered a skateable shoe,” said Muska. “The Vs are definitely disruptive in the best ways possible.”
The style is available globally at select retailers and online. Three colorways kick off the launch — white, dried herb and black. Each retails for $125. This spring, a series of bold pastels will be added, followed by the fall addition of a series of tonal mixed prints.