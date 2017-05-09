Check Out the New Puma Collection Big Sean Is Wearing

Big Sean performing at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Big Sean is one of hip-hop’s new school leaders. But the Puma collection he’s currently rocking has retro rap appeal.

The athletic standout is using the Detroit-based rap star to push its Super Puma Pack, which boasts classic sneakers and apparel executed with an updated feel. The line, according to Puma, employs fashion elements popularized by DJs and B-boys in the Bronx, N.Y., throughout the 1970s.

Featured in the pack are two pairs of the Super Puma Suede, delivered in the shoe’s original red and black colorways. The sneakers come with white soles and Formstripe branding on the upper, and boast Super Puma Cat branding on the tongues and insoles.

The shoes are available online now via puma.com and retail for $70.

Super Puma Suede (Red), $70; puma.com

Also included in the pack are a T-shirt, tank top, satin bomber jacket, track jacket, T7 jacket, track pants, shorts and driver cap.

To promote the Super Puma Pack, the brand photographed Big Sean on a New York City subway, dressed in the line head to toe.

Big Sean photographed in the Super Puma Pack. Courtesy of Puma.

Puma announced that Big Sean was part of its brand-ambassador team in March and that, in his role as a creative collaborator and global ambassador, he would work with Puma on an exclusive collection for spring ’18. Big Sean is the latest addition to the Puma ambassador team, which also includes The Weeknd, Rihanna and Kylie Jenner.

Super Puma Suede (Black), $70; puma.com