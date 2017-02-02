Consumers Could Spend $14.1 Billion on Super Bowl LI Purchases

Houston's NRG Stadium where Super Bowl LI will take place on Sunday. Rex/Shutterstock

Talk about a big score.

According to a study from the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend $14.1 billion on Super Bowl-related purchases this year. With an estimated 188.5 million people gathering around TVs on Sunday for Super Bowl LI, the NRF’s study finds that food and beverage purchases will make up the majority of expenses.

Among the people surveyed, 79.5 percent said they’ll be buying food and beverages, 10.7 percent plan to purchase team apparel and accessories, 7.7 percent said they’ll buy decorations, and 7.7 percent had their eyes set on new televisions.

Coming in last with just 3.3 percent were viewers interested in purchasing new furniture for the game.

Planned purchases for Super Bowl LI. National Retail Federation

The $14.1 billion figure is less than the NRF’s planned spending findings for Super Bowl 50 ($15.5 billion) and Super Bowl XLIX ($14.3 billion) in 2016 and 2015, respectively. Overall viewership is expected to come in just shy of 2016’s 188.9 million.

“With the holidays past us, consumers are looking forward to spending time with friends and family for some good old-fashioned fun to celebrate the big game. Retailers will help fans prepare by making sure they are well stocked on decorations, party food, accessories and other Super Bowl necessities,” Matthew Shay, president and CEO of NRF, said in a statement.

Historical planned spending for the Super Bowl. National Retail Federation

When it comes to the costly commercials that sometimes manage to overshadow the game itself, NRF’s survey found 78 percent of viewers watch the ads strictly for entertainment purposes, while 18 percent said the clips made them more aware of the advertiser’s brand. Just 10 percent of people said the commercials influenced them to buy products.

Super Bowl LI kicks off Sunday from Houston’s NRG Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

