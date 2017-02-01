Adidas Will Sell These Exclusive Shoes During Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

The company plans to sell a limited number of UltraBoost styles during the Super Bowl halftime show. Courtesy of Adidas.

While executives at the NFL and Fox are banking on viewers tuning in to the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show, featuring Lady Gaga, Adidas is aiming to steal people’s attention.

The athletic brand plans to start selling its Ultra Boost Cleat and Ultra Boost 3.0 styles during the big game’s halftime show on Sunday.

The silhouettes, dubbed the Silver Pack, will be sold on the company’s site, with the cleat retailing for $180 and the Silver Boost going for $200. Orders will ship on Feb. 16.

According to the company, the cleat “merges sneaker and football cleat design and innovation” and seeks to “provide the gridiron’s fastest and most intimidating athletes with the perfect blend of style and technology for elite performance.”

The cleat features a reinforced toe cap for structure and protection, as well as a sockliner for added comfort and special studs to provide improved traction.

The Ultra Boost 3.0, meanwhile, comes with an updated rib structure Primeknit upper for more breathability, midsole technology and an outsole with perforated, elastic design.

“As Adidas continues to pioneer the fusion of sports and culture, the ‘Silver Pack’ marks two major firsts for the brand – silver Boost and a football cleat inspired by the popular Ultra Boost silhouette,” the company said in a statement.

