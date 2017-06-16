Check Out Suicoke’s First Sandal Collaboration With Streetwear Brand Stüssy

The Suicoke x Stüssy sandal with other selections from the Summer Trip Fest Collection. Suicoke

Suicoke is quickly building credibility with U.S. streetwear enthusiasts as a go-to brand for fashion sandals, and the Japanese label’s latest collaboration is sure to excite its growing fan base.

The brand’s next collab is with renowned apparel label Stüssy. The sandal release, according to Suicoke, is part of Stüssy’s Summer Trip Fest, which boasts products executed with a camouflage influence.

Suicoke x Stüssy Summer Trip Fest Collection, $205; stussy.com

The sandals, which the brand said are built for function and comfort, boast Suicoke’s EVA footbed, pairing it with a Vibram Morflex sole. The look is lightweight and features shock absorbing qualities, which Suicoke said was its main priority when building the model.

The Suicoke x Stüssy Summer Trip Fest Collection will retail for $205. The look is available now at Stüssy Global Chapter stores as well as its online store, and will have a broader launch at select retail partners on June 23.

Suicoke, which was founded in 2006, was given a reputation boost stateside with the help of Kith founder Ronnie Fieg, who championed the brand as a must-have with today’s fashion-focused U.S. consumer. The sandal label’s last collaboration was an April release with Italy-based Slam Jam and Japan’s Beams.

