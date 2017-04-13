Suicoke Delivers a Fashion-Focused Sandal With an Atypical Look

A closeup of the Suicoke x Slam Jam x Beams Depa-V2 collab. Courtesy of Suicoke.

Kith founder Ronnie Fieg helped make Suicoke a beloved brand with the fashion-focused U.S. consumer. And now, the Japanese sandal label is boosting its global profile by teaming up with other streetwear standouts for a stylish footwear and apparel collaboration.

Arriving Friday is Suicoke’s latest project with Italy-based Slam Jam and Japan’s Beams, which boasts a new must-have sandal style featuring an atypical look that’s sure to catch eyes.

The Suicoke x Slam Jam x Beams Depa-V2 sandal collaboration. Courtesy of Suicoke.

The sandal collaboration is executed on Suicoke’s renowned Depa-V2 silhouette, which features a Vibram footbed designed in conjunction with Suicoke, a Vibram Morflex outsole, and an upper constructed with nylon tape and synthetic fiber. Specifically for the collab, the sandal was designed with silver reflective graphics, which feature Suicoke, Slam Jam and Beams branding.

The Suicoke x Slam Jam x Beams Depa-V2 will retail for 175 euros ($185.77 at the current conversion rate).

The back of the Suicoke x Slam Jam x Beams Depa-V2 collab. Courtesy of Suicoke.

Aside from the sandal, the collection boasts a packable full-zip hoodie (260 euros or $276), a T-shirt (100 euros or $106.17) and shorts (165 euros or$175.16).

The collection will be sold at Slam Jam’s store in Milan starting Friday and Beams’ door in Tokyo’s Harajuku neighborhood on Saturday.