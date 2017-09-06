This Boot-Sandal Hybrid From Suicoke and Mastermind Is a Must-Have Streetwear Look for Fall

View Slideshow The heel of the fall '17 Suicoke x Mastermind collab in black. Suicoke

Japanese fashion sandal label Suicoke is back with another must-have collab. But the look is a bit different from past styles it has dropped.

After delivering collaborations with assists from streetwear standouts including Stüssy, Slam Jam and Beams, and Brain Dead, the brand is set to release a new style with Mastermind, marking the second time the two have worked together. The silhouette that’s on the way resembles a boot more than a one of the sandals Suicoke is known for.

Suicoke x Mastermind collab for fall ’17. Suicoke

The Mastermind branding on the Suicoke fall ’17 collab. Suicoke

The new monochromatic look for fall ’17 is based on Suicoke’s ELS-VM2 model, which features a Vibram Morflex sole and nylon webbing taped on top of the style.

Currently, the collab is available in a black and a beige colorway at Japanese retailers, but isn’t slated to arrive stateside until the end of the week.

A look at the fall ’17 Suicoke x Mastermind collab from above. Suicoke

In July, Suicoke unveiled its upcoming collaboration with John Elliott, which is part of the designer’s spring ’18 collection.

Click through the slideshow below to see more detailed imagery of the Suicoke x Mastermind collab.

Want more?

Suicoke’s Next Collab Is With Famed Streetwear Designer John Elliott

Palm Angels Collaborates With Japanese Sandal Brand Suicoke for Spring

Check Out Suicoke’s First Sandal Collaboration With Streetwear Brand Stüssy

Suicoke Delivers a Fashion-Focused Sandal With an Atypical Look