Suicoke’s Next Collab Is With Famed Streetwear Designer John Elliott

A Suicoke x John Elliott sandal look, on foot. Suicoke

Suicoke has kept busy with collaborations as of late, and the Japanese outfit is set to deliver another. This time around, the label has teamed up with streetwear standout John Elliott.

The next collab boasts three iterations of Suicoke’s Moto silhouette, reimagined by Elliott for spring ’18.

According to Elliott, the sandals are part of a 24-piece collection that was inspired by a U.S. road trip throughout the Southwest that he and his girlfriend went on this year. The collection’s styling is a nod to the trip’s stops at Joshua Tree, Death Valley, and the Mojave Desert.

A look at one of three sandals from Suicoke x John Elliott. Suicoke

“That trip made me want to take the nucleus of our brand to the desert,” Elliott said in a statement. “The tones and colors reminded my girlfriend and I of summers growing up — we’d leave out t-shirts out in the sun for hours and when we ended up throwing them back on, they’d be a pale, washed out version of before taking them off. We both knew I had to adapt that into the collection.”

Each of the Suicoke slides, according to the brand, were built with lightweight nylon to reduce its weight. The looks feature a Vibram Morflex sole and a Suicoke original Vibram footbed.

A black and white look from the Suicoke x John Elliott spring ’18 collaboration. Suicoke