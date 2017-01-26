Street Style at Sundance Film Festival

Need some winter shoe inspiration?
Look no further than Sundance Film Festival, where the snowy streets of Park City, Utah require one to be both practical and fashion forward. With slush underfoot, snow boots are a popular choice. But they certainly don’t have to be boring. Our photographer captured plenty of faux fur or shearling-trim pairs.
Katie Jones
Katie Jones
Katie Jones
There were also some more fashion-forward looks, including a moccasin-style boot, an all-white fur pair and wedges.
Katie Jones
Katie Jones
Katie Jones
The festival runs through Jan. 29.
Click through the gallery to see more street style from Sundance.
