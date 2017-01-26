Street Style at Sundance Film Festival

Boots on the street in Park City, Utah.
Katie Jones

Need some winter shoe inspiration?

Look no further than Sundance Film Festival, where the snowy streets of Park City, Utah require one to be both practical and fashion forward. With slush underfoot, snow boots are a popular choice. But they certainly don’t have to be boring. Our photographer captured plenty of faux fur or shearling-trim pairs.

Sundance Film Festival Street StyleSorel boots at Sundance. Katie Jones
Sundance Film Festival Street StyleSorel boots. Katie Jones
Sundance Film Festival Street StyleFaux fur-trim boots on the street at Sundance. Katie Jones

There were also some more fashion-forward looks, including a moccasin-style boot, an all-white fur pair and wedges.

Sundance Film Festival Street StyleFur-trim, moccasin-style boots. Katie Jones
Sundance Film Festival Street StyleWhite fur boots. Katie Jones
Sundance Film Festival Street StyleSorel wedge boots. Katie Jones

The festival runs through Jan. 29.

Click through the gallery to see more street style from Sundance.

