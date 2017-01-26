Street Style at Sundance Film Festival

View Slideshow Boots on the street in Park City, Utah. Katie Jones

Need some winter shoe inspiration?

Look no further than Sundance Film Festival, where the snowy streets of Park City, Utah require one to be both practical and fashion forward. With slush underfoot, snow boots are a popular choice. But they certainly don’t have to be boring. Our photographer captured plenty of faux fur or shearling-trim pairs.

Sorel boots at Sundance. Katie Jones

Sorel boots. Katie Jones

Faux fur-trim boots on the street at Sundance. Katie Jones

There were also some more fashion-forward looks, including a moccasin-style boot, an all-white fur pair and wedges.

Fur-trim, moccasin-style boots. Katie Jones

White fur boots. Katie Jones

Sorel wedge boots. Katie Jones

The festival runs through Jan. 29.

