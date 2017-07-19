‘Street Fighter,’ ‘Mega Man’ and More Classic Video Games Inspire New Sneakers

By / 13 mins ago
Ubiq x Capcom Street Fighter II
Ubiq x Capcom Street Fighter II sneakers box
Atmos

Fans of classic video games such as “Street Fighter II” and “Mega Man” can now shop new sneakers that are sure to evoke nostalgic memories for ’80s and ’90s kids.

In collaboration with Japanese video game developer Capcom, Philadelphia-based sneaker boutique Ubiq has designed four officially licensed styles inspired by iconic games.

Related
People Are Ruining Yeezys With Highlighters and Posting Them on Twitter

Titles included in this group include “Makaimura” (known in the U.S. as “Ghouls ‘n Ghosts”), “Monster Hunter,” “Street Fighter II” and “Rockman” (or “Mega Man” in the U.S.).

Ubiq x Capcom Rockman Sneakers Ubiq x Capcom Rockman (Mega Man) sneakers embroidery detail Atmos

The sneakers use timeless canvas high and low-top silhouettes adorned with graphics and logos from Capcom’s most popular titles.

The “Makaimura” and “Street Fighter II” high-top styles use all-over graphic prints depicting characters from the games, while the “Monster Hunter” iteration features a textured monster-like pattern and the “Rockman” version, the group’s lone low-top, features the “Mega Man” protagonist in alternating poses on the left and right shoes.

All four styles are available now, however they appear to be exclusive to Japan for the time being. According to product descriptions on Tokyo-based retailer Atmos’ e-commerce site, the shoes will be produced on a made-to-order basis with an expected release date of late November. Each style retails for 980 Chinese yuan (around $145).

Ubiq x Capcom Street Fighter II Sneakers Ubiq x Capcom Street Fighter II sneakers tongue detail Atmos
Ubiq x Capcom Monster Hunter Sneakers Ubiq x Capcom Monster Hunter sneakers pair Atmos
Ubiq x Capcom Ghouls 'n Ghosts Sneakers Ubiq x Capcom Ghouls ‘n Ghosts Sneakers Atmos
Ubiq x Capcom Street Fighter II Sneakers Ubiq x Capcom Street Fighter II sneakers pair Atmos
Ubiq x Capcom Street Fighter II Sneakers Ubiq x Capcom Street Fighter II sneakers heel Atmos
Ubiq x Capcom Street Fighter II Sneakers Ubiq x Capcom Street Fighter II sneakers Atmos
Ubiq x Capcom Street Fighter II Sneakers Ubiq x Capcom Street Fighter II sneakers detail Atmos
Ubiq x Capcom Rockman Sneakers Ubiq x Capcom Rockman (Mega Man) sneakers pair Atmos
Ubiq x Capcom Rockman Sneakers Ubiq x Capcom Rockman (Mega Man) sneakers right shoe Atmos
Ubiq x Capcom Rockman Sneakers Ubiq x Capcom Rockman (Mega Man) sneakers left shoe Atmos
Ubiq x Capcom Rockman Sneakers Ubiq x Capcom Rockman (Mega Man) sneakers box Atmos
Ubiq x Capcom Monster Hunter Sneakers Ubiq x Capcom Monster Hunter sneakers Atmos
Ubiq x Capcom Monster Hunter Sneakers Ubiq x Capcom Monster Hunter sneakers top Atmos
Ubiq x Capcom Monster Hunter Sneakers Ubiq x Capcom Monster Hunter sneakers tongue detail Atmos
Ubiq x Capcom Monster Hunter Sneakers Ubiq x Capcom Monster Hunter sneakers box Atmos
Ubiq x Capcom Ghouls 'n Ghosts Sneakers Ubiq x Capcom Ghouls ‘n Ghosts sneakers pair Atmos
Ubiq x Capcom Ghouls 'n Ghosts Sneakers Ubiq x Capcom Ghouls ‘n Ghosts Sneakers Atmos
Ubiq x Capcom Ghouls 'n Ghosts Sneakers Ubiq x Capcom Ghouls ‘n Ghosts sneakers tongue detail Atmos
Ubiq x Capcom Ghouls 'n Ghosts Sneakers Ubiq x Capcom Ghouls ‘n Ghosts sneakers box Atmos
Ubiq x Capcom Ghouls 'n Ghosts Sneakers Ubiq x Capcom Ghouls ‘n Ghosts sneakers detail Atmos

Want more?

How You Can Win Yeezys by Playing a Video Game

Nike To Promote Cleats In Video Game App

Skate Brand Supra Launches Shoes Inspired By Video Game ‘Assassin’s Creed’