‘Street Fighter,’ ‘Mega Man’ and More Classic Video Games Inspire New Sneakers

Fans of classic video games such as “Street Fighter II” and “Mega Man” can now shop new sneakers that are sure to evoke nostalgic memories for ’80s and ’90s kids.

In collaboration with Japanese video game developer Capcom, Philadelphia-based sneaker boutique Ubiq has designed four officially licensed styles inspired by iconic games.

Titles included in this group include “Makaimura” (known in the U.S. as “Ghouls ‘n Ghosts”), “Monster Hunter,” “Street Fighter II” and “Rockman” (or “Mega Man” in the U.S.).

The sneakers use timeless canvas high and low-top silhouettes adorned with graphics and logos from Capcom’s most popular titles.

The “Makaimura” and “Street Fighter II” high-top styles use all-over graphic prints depicting characters from the games, while the “Monster Hunter” iteration features a textured monster-like pattern and the “Rockman” version, the group’s lone low-top, features the “Mega Man” protagonist in alternating poses on the left and right shoes.

All four styles are available now, however they appear to be exclusive to Japan for the time being. According to product descriptions on Tokyo-based retailer Atmos’ e-commerce site, the shoes will be produced on a made-to-order basis with an expected release date of late November. Each style retails for 980 Chinese yuan (around $145).

