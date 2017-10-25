This Reebok and Bait Collab Is a Must-Have for ‘Stranger Things’ Fans

Bait x Stranger Things x Ghostbusters x Reebok Ex-O-Fit Clean Hi Bait

Fans of the Netflix original series Stranger Things now have a sneaker inspired by the show to pick up, thanks to Bait and Reebok.

Arriving at all Bait stores and via online raffle on Friday is the Bait x Stranger Things x Ghostbusters x Reebok Ex-O-Fit Clean Hi. The look, which retails for $140, comes the day after the show’s season 2 premiere.

Another look at the Bait x Stranger Things x Ghostbusters x Reebok Ex-O-Fit Clean Hi. Bait

Fans of the show — which takes place in 1984 — have undoubtedly watched the season 2 trailer by now, which features characters Mike, Will, Dustin and Lucas on the show dressed as Ghostbusters for Halloween. (The show is set in 1984, when Ghostbusters was a monster hit.)

Both sides on the shoe’s predominantly white upper boast images of ghosts that were drawn by Dustin after seeing the movie for the fifth time, according to Bait. Aside from the ghost images, the words “No Ghost” appear on the toecap of the right shoe and “Boooooo” on the heel of the left shoe, both in red. The insoles feature Bait, Reebok, Stranger Things and Ghostbusters branding on the insoles, as well as ghost images and “Boooooo” in red.

The medial sides of the Bait x Stranger Things x Ghostbusters x Reebok Ex-O-Fit Clean Hi. Bait

The insoles of the Bait x Stranger Things x Ghostbusters x Reebok Ex-O-Fit Clean Hi. Bait

To celebrate the shoe’s release, Bait will host a party at its Los Angeles door tonight, which will feature surprise appearances from the cast of Stranger Things and Ghostbusters.

Want more?

Matthew Modine’s Character Was Supposed to Look Like a ‘Lumberjack’ on ‘Stranger Things’

Sneaker Artist Designs Customized Vans Slip-Ons Inspired By Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’

Reebok and Epitome Debut Evolution of the Woman InstaPump Fury