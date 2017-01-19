Stone Island Uses Cutting-Edge Technologies for Water-Resistant NikeLab Collab

View Slideshow The tongue of the Stone Island x NikeLab Sock Dart Mid. Nike

NikeLab has a new collaboration with Stone Island on the way that makes use of the Italian men’s apparel brand’s expertise in textile innovation.

For this collab, Stone Island hones in on the Tobie Hatfield-designed Nike Sock Dart, a futuristic running shoe originally released in Japan in 2004. Stone Island has turned the traditionally low-top sneaker into a mid, but that’s only the beginning of its numerous upgrades.

According to Nike, Stone Island spent time experimenting with the Sock Dart’s unique sandwich mesh fabric in Italy, tinkering with the material to achieve a water-resistant treatment by way of a silicon print that wraps the upper.

Nike says the silicon pattern gives the shoe a “fading dégradé effect,” offering both style and function as it also provides zonal support and breathability without compromising the Sock Dart’s flexibility.

The Stone Island x NikeLab Sock Dart Mid. Nike

Additional updates to the Stone Island x NikeLab Sock Dart Mid include filled holes in the sneaker’s signature forefoot strap, the use of Ariaprene material on the collar, and a redesigned outsole with a multidirectional sipe pattern for wet weather use.

This collaboration arrives in three colorways — black, navy blue, and olive green — on Jan. 26 at NikeLab retailers and Stone Island flagship stores. It will also be available online from nike.com/nikelab and stoneisland.com.

The Stone Island x NikeLab Sock Dart Mid in navy. Nike

Want more?

Kim Jones Inspired By Classic Kicks For NikeLab Collaboration

How Nike Incorporated Japanese Culture Into Tokyo’s NikeLab Location

Designer Destroys a Pair of Acronym x NikeLab Air Prestos to Make a Face Mask