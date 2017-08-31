Stephon Marbury Calls Out Big Baller Brand for ‘Brainless’ $400 Lonzo Ball Shoes

Stephon Marbury AP

Former NBA player Stephon Marbury is taking exception with Big Baller Brand’s high-priced signature kicks for Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball.

When asked Wednesday about the price of the Big Baller Brand ZO2 sneakers, which retail for $495, Marbury pulled no punches, calling the price “kind of brainless,” according to the New York Post.

“I like the idea of them wanting to own their own brand. I do like that idea, just not for the price tag,” Marbury said.

He added that the $495 price point was “a little excessive” due to Ball’s unproven track record in NBA action.

Marbury, a two-time NBA All-Star and endorser of Starbury Inc., was in New York City for an event at New York University. He played for a number of teams during his NBA career from 1996 to 2009, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics. He is currently active with the Chinese Basketball Association’s Beijing Beikong Fly Dragons.

Marbury’s Starbury brand is best known for its budget-priced sneakers, which has been its main selling point since entering the market in 2006 and relaunching in 2016. He’s previously made headlines in a similar scenario after calling Michael Jordan “greedy” over the price of his Nike Air Jordan shoes.

The Big Baller Brand ZO2 is available now in a variety of styles from bigballerbrand.com with prices starting at $495.

