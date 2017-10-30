Stephen Curry Wins Halloween With His Epic ‘Saw’ Costume

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. Rex Shutterstock

The Golden State Warriors lost on the court last night, but the team’s star won Halloween with the legendary costume he wore entering the arena, inspired by the horror movie franchise “Saw.”

Stephen Curry showed up to Sunday’s game against the Detroit Pistons at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. dressed as Billy the Puppet, the creepy mechanical ventriloquist doll that the franchise’s main character, John Kramer, better known as Jigsaw, uses to deliver frightening messages to his victims. Curry rode into the arena from the parking lot to the locker room as the character on a tricycle, strolling eerily past security and other players (including a visibly amused Draymond Green).

On his feet, the baller was wearing an all-red iteration of his first Under Armour signature shoe, the Curry 1.

Curry scored 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting in the 115-107 loss to Detroit, including hitting 3-of-7 shots from three-point range. Golden State will be on the road tonight to face the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

