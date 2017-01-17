Stephen Curry Honors President Obama With Under Armour Sneakers

Stephen Curry in the Golden State Warriors game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 16. REX Shutterstock

Like many, Stephen Curry is feeling sentimental about President Barack Obama’s two terms in office coming to an end on Friday when Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States.

Naturally, Curry paid tribute to Obama with his sneakers during Monday night’s game between Curry’s Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif. Curry’s Under Armour Curry 3 sneakers featured the U.S. presidential seal on each tongue, a blue upper and red and white accents.

On the bottom, the shoes have the phrase “Back 2 Back,” referring to Curry’s back-to-back NBA MVP honors and Obama’s election wins in 2008 and 2012. On Instagram and Twitter, Curry wrote, “Honoring our President Barack Obama today on court! He embodies the inspiration, faith and hope Dr. King stood for! We R forever grateful! #44”

The Warriors-Cavaliers game fell on Monday, which marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Honoring our President Barack Obama today on court! He embodies the inspiration, faith & hope Dr. King stood for! We R Forever Grateful! #44 A photo posted by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on Jan 16, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

Stephen Curry’s Under Armour Curry 3 sneakers honoring President Obama REX Shutterstock

Meanwhile, in other presidential sneaker news, President Obama was gifted a pair of Jordan Brand sneakers when the World Series champion Chicago Cubs visited the White House on Monday. Dexter Fowler (who’s now with the St. Louis Cardinals) showed off the black patent leather sneakers on Instagram.

@jumpman23 A photo posted by Dexter Fowler (@dexterfowler) on Jan 16, 2017 at 10:58am PST

First Look: @DexterFowler reveals the presidential pair of @jumpman23 made just for @BarackObama. Check out our IG Story for more from Dexter's White House visit. A video posted by The Players' Tribune (@playerstribune) on Jan 16, 2017 at 8:37am PST

