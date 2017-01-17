Stephen Curry Honors President Obama With Under Armour Sneakers

Like many, Stephen Curry is feeling sentimental about President Barack Obama’s two terms in office coming to an end on Friday when Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States.
Naturally, Curry paid tribute to Obama with his sneakers during Monday night’s game between Curry’s Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif. Curry’s Under Armour Curry 3 sneakers featured the U.S. presidential seal on each tongue, a blue upper and red and white accents.
On the bottom, the shoes have the phrase “Back 2 Back,” referring to Curry’s back-to-back NBA MVP honors and Obama’s election wins in 2008 and 2012. On Instagram and Twitter, Curry wrote, “Honoring our President Barack Obama today on court! He embodies the inspiration, faith and hope Dr. King stood for! We R forever grateful! #44”
The Warriors-Cavaliers game fell on Monday, which marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Meanwhile, in other presidential sneaker news, President Obama was gifted a pair of Jordan Brand sneakers when the World Series champion Chicago Cubs visited the White House on Monday. Dexter Fowler (who’s now with the St. Louis Cardinals) showed off the black patent leather sneakers on Instagram.
