Stephen Curry’s New Limited-Edition Under Armor Shoes Are Reselling for Over $500

Stephen Curry’s latest Under Armour sneakers debuted this week with a (nearly) China-exclusive “More Magic” Curry 4 colorway, and to the surprise of no one, the limited-edition kicks sold out promptly. For fans who missed out on the debut style, there’s still an opportunity to pick it up now before supplies begin to dry up.

According to Under Armour, the “More Magic” Curry 4 colorway is inspired by Shangai’s colorful The Bund waterfront area, which is known for its bright lights that reflect beautifully across the water. This effect is mimicked on the upper of the design, which features wavelike colors in an intricate pattern.

This style was released Oct. 7 with a launch in China, and it was also available from a handful of U.S. stores including Under Armour’s Boston and Chicago brand houses and Foot Locker and Shoe Palace locations in the Bay Area.

A look through sold eBay listings shows that the sneakers have recently sold for as much as $550, and there’s even asking prices as high as $1,000. However, the shoes can be purchased now for a bit less — there are listings up now with “Buy It Now” starting around $385.

