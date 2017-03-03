Stephen Curry Teams Up With Liberty University to Donate 20,000 Pairs of Shoes

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. AP Images.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has teamed up with Liberty University and Kick’n It to deliver 20,000 pairs of shoes to kids in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

It all started when Liberty University graduate student Emmanuel Ntibonera, a native of the Congo, asked the school to help support his family’s charity there, which provides shoes to kids without footwear and are vulnerable to disease.

The Lynchburg, Va. university tapped Chris “COSeezy” Strachan, the founder of Kick’n It, a lifestyle brand that utilizes pop culture and sneaker fashion to support community service efforts, to help collect more footwear. Strachan was able to get Curry involved since the two are friends and Curry is on Kick’n It’s board. Curry’s brother also attended Liberty for a year.

Liberty’s basketball sponsor Nike donated 500 pairs of sneakers, and Curry sponsor Under Armour donated 1,000 pairs, with Curry purchasing 500 of those himself. Curry’s involvement spurred tons of student support, and students were encouraged to bring new or used pairs of sneakers to Liberty’s convocation ceremony, which Curry attended.

