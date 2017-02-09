Stephen Curry Doesn’t Agree With Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank’s Comments on Donald Trump

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. AP Images.

Following Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank’s comments on President Donald Trump on Tuesday, referring to him as a “real asset,” Under Armour’s star athlete Stephen Curry has shared his own opinion on the new president.

“I agree with that description,” Curry said, “if you remove the ‘et'” from asset,” he told Mercury News in an interview published on Wednesday.

Plank commented on Trump during an interview with CNBC on Tuesday.

“To have such a pro-business President is something that is a real asset for the country,” Plank said. “People can really grab that opportunity. He loves to build I don’t think there’s any surprises here. When you look at the president he wants to build things. He wants to build things he wants to make bold decisions and be really decisive. I’m a big fan of people that operate in the world of publish and iterate versus think, think, think, think, think. So there’s a lot that I respect there.”

In a statement to Footwear News on Wednesday, Under Armour said it “has always been about optimism, teamwork and unity” and that it participates “in policy, not politics.”

Curry told Mercury News that he spoke with Plank and the Under Armour team after hearing Plank’s comments.

“Based off the release that KP sent out this morning, and what he told me last night, that’s the Under Armour that I know,” Curry said. “That’s the brand I know he’s built and one that, as of Wednesday afternoon, is something that I’m standing on.”

In 2015, Golden State Warriors star Curry signed a deal that would keep him with Under Armour through 2024. Curry original signed with Under Armour in 2013 for $4 million.

