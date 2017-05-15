Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant Wore Eye-Catching Kicks in the NBA Conference Finals Opener

Kevin Durant (left) and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. REX Shutterstock.

Thanks to the strong offensive output of Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, the Golden State Warriors bounced back from a 25-point deficit to top the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals on Sunday.

And if you’re a Warriors fan who also loves sneakers, Curry and Durant provided more than just a solid game on the court to keep your attention.

Curry dropped 40 points on 14-of-26 shooting in a player’s edition colorway of his latest Under Armour signature shoe, the Curry 3Zer0. The shoe employed a gray, white and blue colorway, with the upper executed in a white to gray gradient from the toecap to the heel. The upper boasts white UA branding, and the sneaker is completed with a white and gray outsole.

The Under Armour Curry 3Zer0 is in stores now and online via ua.com, and retails for $119.99.

Stephen Curry in the Under Armour Curry 3Zer0. REX Shutterstock.

Durant didn’t wear his current signature style, the Nike KD 9 Elite, that is available in stores now when he scored 34 points on 11-of-21 shooting on Sunday. Instead, he debuted his new signature shoe with Nike, the KD10. The baller wore the “Anniversary” colorway of the shoe, which is scheduled to arrive in stores on may 26.

Kevin Durant in the Nike KD10. REX Shutterstock.

The Warriors will face the Spurs for Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference Finals on Tuesday. Golden State will host San Antonio at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. at 9 p.m. ET. The Warriors lead the series 1-0.