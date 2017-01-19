Stephen Curry Wears Under Armour’s ‘Fat Tire’ Boots

By / 17 mins ago
Stephen Curry Under Armour Shoes President
Stephen Curry in the Golden State Warriors game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 16.
REX Shutterstock

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was feeling the love on Wednesday.

Following the Warriors’ 121-100 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, Curry posted a photo with wife Ayesha Curry. He wrote, “I just wanna get that foot popping love in my life…” and appropriately popped one foot while posing with Ayesha.

Related
JCPenney Takes a Bet on Nike Amid Department Store Struggles

I just wanna get that foot popping love in my life….✅

A photo posted by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on

 

Aside from being a sweet photo of the couple, we’re also taking note of Curry’s boots. The Under Armour-sponsored NBA star is wearing the brand’s leather RLT boots, which have an outsole inspired by Fat Tire bikes. The boots are on the pricier side, retailing for $219.

Under Armour Mens RLT Leather BootsUnder Armour men’s RLT leather boots. Courtesy of brand

The boots first debuted this past summer, but last week during the Pitti Uomo men’s trade show in Florence, new Under Armour creative director Tim Coppens showed the boot updated in brighter colors as well as an all-white version.

Want More?

Stephen Curry Honors President Obama With Under Armour Sneakers

Stephen Curry’s Custom Game-Worn Kicks Are Selling for More Than $11,000

Under Armour and Tim Coppens Partner for Fall 2017 Shoes

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s