Stephen Curry Gifts His New Sneakers to Young Fan Who Lost Her Home in California Fires

When NBA star Stephen Curry isn’t winning on the hardwood, he’s winning over hearts with thoughtful donations and gifts.

In light of the recent North Bay fires near San Francisco, Curry was informed of a viral story centered around a young fan whose family’s house burned in the blaze.

9-year-old Jordyn Johnsen lost many of her possessions in the fire but managed to salvage a prized pair of shoes: her Under Armour Curry signature sneakers. She penned a letter to Curry explaining her circumstances, and the message quickly went viral.

“Last week, my house burnt down in the Santa Rosa fire, and one of the only things I saved were my Currys,” Johnsen wrote in her note to the superstar baller. “They make me play better, and they have your signature on the side.”

That alone would’ve made for a fairly heartwarming story, but it gets even better. The Golden State Warriors recently invited Johnsen and her family to a home game, where she was able to meet the man she calls an inspiration.

And when Curry and Johnsen finally met, she was wearing the very shoes that were saved from the fire. “That’s unbelievable,” said Curry.

In addition to her cherished Under Armour Curry 3 sneakers, Johnsen walked away from the meeting with a brand-new pair of the baller’s latest Curry 4 signature style.

This isn’t the first time Curry has stepped up to help his community. In 2016, he auctioned custom game-worn sneakers to benefit those affected by Oakland’s Ghost Ship fire.

Watch a recap of the story — including Johnsen’s priceless reaction — below.

9 yr old Jordyn saved one thing in the North Bay fires. Her Curry’s.

A letter to Steph & the help of social media made her dream come true. pic.twitter.com/3glO4AyeRw — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 31, 2017

