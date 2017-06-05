Stephen Curry Gets His First NBA Finals Triple-Double in His New Under Armour Sneaker

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. REX Shutterstock

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are manhandling the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Finals. And in Game 2 on Sunday, the Under Armour-sponsored baller did something he’s never done before.

At the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., Curry posted his first career NBA Finals triple-double in the 132-113 win. The reigning NBA MVP guard scored 32 points, dished out 11 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds.

To accomplish the feat, Curry rocked the Under Armour Curry 4 on the court, the same shoe he wore in Game 1 on June 1. The Curry 4 is the next signature shoe from Under Armour for its superstar, which the brand confirmed with Footwear News would arrive in a mid and low this fall.

A closeup of the Under Armour Curry 4, worn by Stephen Curry in Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Finals. REX Shutterstock

But Curry wasn’t the only Golden State star to have a great night on the hardwood.

Kevin Durant led all scorers Sunday night in the Nike KD10. (The Nike KD10 “Still KD” colorway is available now for $150 via nike.com.) The All-Star forward dropped 33 points on 13-of-22 shooting, including four of eight shots from 3-point range.

Nike KD10 “Still KD,” $150; nike.com

Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals will take place Wednesday at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The TV broadcast will start at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Before tipoff on Wednesday, check out the other looks you could see on the court by clicking through the slideshow below.