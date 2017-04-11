Stephen Curry Has the NBA’s Best-Selling Jersey for the Second Straight Year

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. AP Images.

Stephen Curry’s latest Under Armour signature sneakers may not be selling out as quickly as his past looks have, but fans are still rushing to the store to pick up his jersey.

The NBA announced today that for a second straight year, the Golden State Warriors star and reigning unanimous MVP of the league has the top-selling jersey. The other ballers to make the top five in sales are LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors, Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Kyrie Irving of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Stephen Curry dunking in the Under Armour Curry 3. AP Images.

And not only does Curry have the top-selling jersey in the league, his Warriors squad holds the No. 1 spot for most team merchandise sold this season.

The list, according to the league, is based on nbastore.com sales since the start of the 2016-17 regular season.

Several colorways of Curry’s third signature shoe, the Under Armour Curry 3, are available now via ua.com. The online store also features different iterations of the Curry 3 Low.

The Under Armour Curry 3 “Chinese New Year.” Courtesy of Under Armour.

Last month, the Baltimore-based athletic staple unveiled a new model for its NBA champion ambassador, the Curry 3Zero. The baller has worn the shoes on the court, but they are still not available in stores. (The Under Armour Curry 3Zero arrives in stores on May 1 and will retail for $120.)