Stephen Curry Leads Throttling of San Antonio Spurs in an Under Armour Curry 3Zer0 PE

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. REX Shutterstock.

It must be the shoes.

Stephen Curry followed up his 40-point performance in Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals by dropping 29 points Tuesday night in the Game 2 dismantling of the San Antonio Spurs. For both games, the star of the Golden State Warriors rocked a white, gray and blue player’s edition of his Under Armour Curry 3Zer0 sneakers.

Stephen Curry in an Under Armour Curry 3Zer0 player’s edition. REX Shutterstock.

It only took Curry 30 minutes of action to drop his 29 points, which came on 8-of-13 shooting, including hitting 6-of-9 shots from three-point range.

The Warriors’ 136-100 demolition of the Spurs gives the team a 2-0 series lead.

The Under Armour Curry 3Zer0 is in stores now, as well as on ua.com, and retails in men’s sizing for $119.99. The performance basketball style is also available in grade school sizing for $99.99, in preschool sizing for $74.99 and in infant sizing for $49.99.

Under Armour Curry 3Zer0, $119.99; ua.com

Patrick McCaw, who wore the upcoming Nike KD 10 release, provided 18 points off the bench for Golden State. Kevin Durant, also in his Nike KD 10 signature shoe, contributed 16 points for the Warriors in the win.

Curry and the Warriors will be on the road next to face the Spurs at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas for Game 3. Tip off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Saturday.