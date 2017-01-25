Will Stephen Curry Wear These Sneakers During the NBA All-Star Game?

Stephen Curry dunks during the 2016 NBA All-Star Game. AP Images

It looks like the NBA’s reigning unanimous MVP is set to start in a pair of trophy-like Under Armour sneakers during the NBA All-Star Game.

Images of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s third signature sneaker with Under Armour, the Curry 3, recently surfaced on social media in a colorway that he’s expected to wear for the annual East vs. West matchup on Feb. 19. (Game time is set for 8 p.m. ET.)

Several detailed looks at the sneakers, which use Under Armour’s proprietary Anafoam upper — paired with the brand’s latest Threadborne technology — were shared on Twitter by @FlashSole.

The “All-Star” Under Armour Curry 3 features a predominantly black upper with metallic bronze accents and threading throughout. The sneakers also feature a reflective treatment at the heel and medial section, which can be seen above.

Under Armour has not confirmed a release date for this pair, but the “All-Star” Curry 3 is expected to drop at select retailers on Feb. 17, two days prior to the All-Star Game in New Orleans.

Although sneaker fans will have to wait a few weeks to get their hands on this “All-Star” look, the Under Armour Curry 3 just dropped in a colorful “Chinese New Year” makeup, now available at ua.com with a $139.99 price tag.

The Under Armour Curry 3 “Chinese New Year.” Courtesy of Under Armour.

