NBA All-Star Starter Stephen Curry Has a New Curry 3 Colorway Coming Soon

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. AP Images.

Stephen Curry was named a 2017 NBA All-Star Game starter for the Western Conference yesterday. And today, Under Armour made sure his fans have at least one more must-have colorway of his latest signature shoe to buy before the annual exhibition tips off next month.

The Under Armour Curry 3 “Chinese New Year” arrives in stores Saturday and will retail for $139.99. The shoe will be delivered to boutique retail accounts throughout the country as well as Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Eastbay.

Under Armour Curry 3 “Chinese New Year,” $139.99; footlocker.com

The bold looking shoe boasts a rocket red, aluminum and black color palette, with rocket red dominating the shoe’s upper. In addition to the three aforementioned colors, the midsole of the shoe and heel counter features a multicolored pattern, diving the rocket red upper from the mostly white outsole. The shoe also features gold UA branding on the tongue and a set of gold eyelets at the top of the upper.

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player is averaging 24.6 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game through 42 games this season, with his Golden State Warriors squad sitting atop the Western Conference with a 36-6 record — currently the best record in the league. Curry received 1,848,121 votes from fans to help him earn his starting spot, the second most fan votes of any player in the league (second to LeBron James, who received 1,893,751).